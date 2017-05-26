The Joy of Spring is the Bifocals concert Sat. May 27 at the Seniors’ Centre

GRAVENHURST — Ah, The Joy of Spring.

The sound of birds and the Bifocals Band, as the musicians blossom forth with their annual concert.

Join them Saturday night at the Seniors’ Community Centre for a night of brass and woodwind music that will wash away the drenched dullness of a late blooming season.

From Cole Porter to the Beatles, “March of Belgian Paratroopers,” “March from the Second Suite in F,” to “Overture to HMS Pinafore,” “Moonlight in Vermont,” “Three Ayres of Gloucester,” “Toccata for Band,” “Little English Suite,” “Dodge City” and more, the 40-piece band/orchestra is brimming with enthusiasm as they report to the community their weekly fall and winter rehearsals.

A special number will be dedicated to the memory of former band director the late Kathy Kilbourne as part of an Alzheimer’s awareness walk June 3 and 4 in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

The fun concert and fundraiser for new band music is the middle part of a trio of concerts the Bifocals are playing.

First up was a performance earlier in May at Glen Orchard Public School and June 6 at Macauley Public School, as part of their community youth outreach.

Also in June, on the 18th the Bifocals open the Barge season on Gull Lake.