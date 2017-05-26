Muskoka To-DAILY

The Joy of Spring is the Bifocals concert Sat. May 27 at the Seniors’ Centre

GRAVENHURST — Ah, The Joy of Spring.

bifocals concertThe sound of birds and the Bifocals Band, as the musicians blossom forth with their annual concert.

Join them Saturday night at the Seniors’ Community Centre for a night of brass and woodwind music that will wash away the drenched dullness of a late blooming season.

From Cole Porter to the Beatles, “March of Belgian Paratroopers,” “March from the Second Suite in F,” to “Overture to HMS Pinafore,” “Moonlight in Vermont,” “Three Ayres of Gloucester,” “Toccata for Band,” “Little English Suite,” “Dodge City” and more, the 40-piece band/orchestra is brimming with enthusiasm as they report to the community their weekly fall and winter rehearsals.

A special number will be dedicated to the memory of former band director the late Kathy Kilbourne as part of an Alzheimer’s awareness walk June 3 and 4 in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

The fun concert and fundraiser for new band music is the middle part of a trio of concerts the Bifocals are playing.

First up was a performance earlier in May at Glen Orchard Public School and June 6 at Macauley Public School, as part of their community youth outreach.

Also in June, on the 18th the Bifocals open the Barge season on Gull Lake.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=27650

Posted by on May 26 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru