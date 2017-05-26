Police not canvassing for stolen boats, despite fake letter

TAY TOWNSHIP — A “suspicious letter” purportedly from police advising they will be “canvassing the area for stolen boats and RVs” has police on the watch here.

On Thursday May 25 officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call regarding the letter attached to the group mail boxes on Reeves Road near Mitchells Beach Road in Tay Township.

It had a Midland Police Service letterhead and states police will be canvassing the area for stolen boats and RVs, says an OPP report.

The letter also has information about expired flares and how they are to be disposed.

The Southern Georgian OPP would like to advise the public that this letter is fraudulent and is not a product of the Midland Police Service. If any member of the public locates such a letter they are asked to contact the police.

It’s the second phony incident reported Thurday.

Police say that at 12:38 p.m. an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a suspicious person on Osborne Street in Tay Township.

A male arrived at the complainant’s door identifying himself as a representative of a home water service. The male was wearing a blue jacket with home water service in white lettering, white male, 5’10”, in his 20’s with an accent. The male was aggressive and persistent on getting into the complainant’s home. The male eventually left after he was denied access.

Police off the following are safety tips to prevent you from falling victim to these scammers:

Ask to see their company identification, if they fail to provide it ask them to leave and if they don’t leave contact your local police service. You don’t have to let anyone in your home

But, if you are interested in what the door-to-door salesperson has to offer and before you pay any money or sign any contract, take the time to find out about the business they represent and the product

Don’t be pressured by a “Limited Time Offer”

If you are unsure of the information or the seller, contact the Competition Bureau, Consumer Affairs office or the Better Business Bureau

Remember, if it sounds “Too Good to Be True” it usually is.

If you suspect a Fraud contact:

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (formerly Phone Busters) – Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

The Competition Bureau – Competition Bureau of Canada

The Ontario Provincial Police – 1-888-310-1122

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 705-526-3761. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity and wish to remain anonymous, please visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).