Annual Brown Bag Lunch Reunion July 26 at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST — There will be plenty to talk about again this year when Betty Allen convenes her popular Brown Bag Lunch Reunion in Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst on Wednesday July 26.

She says in an email reminder that as usual they will gather about 11:30. The annual Brown Bag Lunch Reunion has become a popular chance for old friends from school and town to renew acquaintance and catch up what’s happening in town and with people you haven’t seen for years, or decades, and maybe someone knows what’s going on.

Or if you haven’t been following the Facebook group “If You Grew Up In Gravenhurst ….”

Often, you’ll find that person on hand at the park.

Allen says bring your own lunch and coffee and perhaps a lawn chair. In case of rain, they will move to Sagamo Park at the Lions’ Club gazebo.

The Gull Lake Rotary Park gazebo is being expanded, so there may be a little construction work. So be careful.

Allen asks that you please forward this invitation to anyone who you think would be interested.