Muskoka Chautauqua embraces the Canadian canoe culture

MINETT — Muskoka Chautauqua has long been paddling. Whether gaining inspiration for a painting Plein Air, or going out on the water to connect with a sense of creativity in nature.

This past week we have been paddling, painting, and painting paddles.

Their artist in residence, Don Chretien, led groups in painting paddles last week, with his unique woodland expressionism inspired by his Ojibwe heritage.

Participants took home small, brightly painted paddles after an evening Art Party with Don at Cleveland’s House.

Susan and Greg Hindle are embracing the Canadian Canoe Culture using their mural painting expertise to create a 4×8 mural at Cleveland’s House.

The mural captures the history and heritage of the original Muskoka Chautauqua, and the famous poets who have enjoyed paddling the waters of Lake Rosseau.

Please follow Muskoka Chautauqua on Facebook, Twitter (@muskokachtauqua), and Instagram (muskokachautauqua) to see the completed mural! Coming Events with Muskoka Chautauqua.

Each week during the summer months, Muskoka Chautauqua hosts an Artist in Residence at Cleveland’s House in Minett.

The artists teach daily workshops from 10:30-11:30am and again from 1:30-2:30pm, generally in the gazebo, with Lake Rosseau as a backdrop.

Drawing inspiration from the beautiful scenery, the artists present workshops in painting, printmaking, music, memoir writing, movement, and more and the workshops are open to the public.

Between July 24th and 28th, guests can participate in music and singing workshops with Sarah Lundy.

Each artist will lead an Art Party on the Verandah on Wednesday evenings from 6-7:30pm. To buy tickets please visit artistinres2017.eventbrite.ca or call 705.765.1048.

This program is made possible by the generous support of the Township of Muskoka Lakes, and all programs are partly funded by the Ontario Arts Council and Celebrate Ontario.

Each artist’s work is featured at the Muskoka Place Gallery for the summer, to create a collaborative Artist in Residence Exhibition! The pieces will be on display until September 1st at 1182 Foreman Road in Port Carling.

Concert and dance

The Toronto All Star Big Band will be performing a Concert & Dance in Port Carling on August 19th at the Port Carling Community Centre. The show will be preceded by Dinner and a Live Wild Animal Show in support of A Wing and A Prayer: Muskoka’s Bird Rehabilitation Centre. For tickets, please visit allstarbigband.eventbrite.ca or call 705.765.1048.

About Muskoka Chautauqua

One of Muskoka’s longest-running and most iconic cultural institutions encompassing the arts, education and reflection, Muskoka Chautauqua continues a tradition that started almost 100 years ago when the region attracted many of North America’s leading thinkers to its tranquil retreats. This vibrant arts community continues to entice visitors and participants, most of them drawn for the opportunity to experience personal growth and enrichment, and to share innovative and creative ideas. Find out how you can become part of this cultural phenomenon. Visit us at http://www.MuskokaChautauqua.com, on Twitter @artsinmuskoka and on Facebook.com/MuskokaChautauqua or for tickets at muskokachautauqua.eventbrite.ca