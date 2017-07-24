400 highways need more controls and patrols to prevent ‘locked-in’ SNAFUs

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com COMMENT

ORILLIA — Ontario’s main streets are a mess.

Hwys. 400/11 and the 401 road closures are becoming a nightly occurrence.

Not only for construction.

If Kathleeen Wynne and Patrick Brown want to get elected next June, they will have to deal with these corridors and the MTO and their private contractors that oversee them.

Driving on either of the province’s main thoroughfares north-south and east-west is risky business for commuters, tourists, truckers – and passengers.

Deal with the Gardiner, but don’t neglect outside the 905 or GTHA.

Another weekend, another SNAFU.

Sunday night 400 traffic northbound was “locked in” outside the En Route rest stop at the King City turnoff — while a kilometres-long line-up of frustrated car and truck drivers were lucky(?) to be rerouted through the gas bar parking lot. (Few stopped for coffee.)

That’s unlike last week where vehicles were trapped between the 400 being closed in front and behind at the Holland Landing.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Vince Hawkes acknowledged the aggravation and stress experienced by motorists stranded in the hours-long Hwy. 400 closure last Thursday (July 20, 2017), following a collision north of Canal Road between a car and a tractor trailer that leaked hazardous liquids.

(Right in the heart of the marsh, where celery and carrots are about to be harvested.)

That incident too resulted in a lengthy, arduous cleanup by firefighters of the flammable cleaning solvent that spilled from more than one of the transport truck’s containers.

Further compounding the traffic delays, he said in a release the next day, was a second major incident on Hwy. 400 in Vaughan that occurred while the cleanup was still underway. The southbound lanes were closed at Rutherford Road while the OPP investigated a fatal collision near Rutherford Road.

He said contrary to reports that motorists were “locked in” on the southbound lanes north of the spill, the OPP and its policing partners ensured that the Hwy 88 southbound exit remained open at all times. However, the exit exceeded capacity due to extremely heavy traffic volumes.

Over the course of the day, Hawkes said OPP officers purchased cases of water and travelled between Hwys. 88 and 89 providing motorists with water while checking in on them.

During that time, a number of vehicles were observed travelling along the highway shoulders, impeding access for police and other emergency vehicles and making an already challenging situation worse.

“The OPP recognizes that it was a very long, stressful ordeal for those who were stranded in yesterday’s lengthy traffic delays. The spill cleanup presented challenges for the Bradford-West Gwillimbury and Barrie Fire Departments and our officers did everything within their means while dealing with not one, but two major incidents on Hwy. 400 and ensuring everyone’s safety and well-being”, said Hawkes.

He added the OPP remained active on social media throughout the day, encouraging people with urgent needs to contact police.

The OPP is reminding the motoring public to always be prepared for the unexpected, as motorists can get stranded in traffic due to a collision or their vehicle becoming disabled. Make a habit of keeping your gas tank at least half full and always have water and snacks on hand.

All well and good, Commissioner Hawkes.

However, your traffic division needs to deal with such incidents more pro-actively, rather than reactively.

Aggressive and distracted driving charges are up. Good.

But isn’t it time to send a message to drivers who cause chaotic tie-ups that infuriate driver and cost the economy?

Would not more significant fines send a clearer message that the OPP and province are serious about the daily problem.

Meanwhile, the driver of the transport truck that spilled a chemical liquid on highway 400 on Thursday is now facing charges.

Provincial police say the truck that collided with a car near canal road around 1pm yesterday afternoon. Initially police didn’t know what kind of material spilled, or how dangerous it was. They brought in a hazmat team and specialized cleanup crews from the Hamilton area to deal with the leak.

Police also took no chances, telling some people to leave their cars.

“This was highly flammable, highly dangerous. There was an uncontrolled spill out of these means of containment. They were large totes of a flammable cleaning solvent that could have been very deadly had there been a spark,” says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The driver has been charged with improperly securing a load. The highway closure trapped thousands of people who were in their vehicles near the spill.

He added police defend their decision to close the highway in the name of safety, saying the highway was reopened after midnight.

Then there’s the MTO, whose EDRs need more emergency attention.

Emergency detour routes weren’t marked last Thursday and drivers (yours included, I commute on it daily to work) who were directed off Hwy. 400 at Hwy. 9 by OPP and highways crews, had no idea where they were to go to get back on the 400 — and this a dozen hours after the spill.

With more new interchanges on the 400 it will take more than paving and guard-rail improvements to correct an increasingly busy major thoroughfare through the province and bring it up to standards of safety and need as expected.

Try driving through Barrie on a Sunday.

No wonder the North is feeling neglected again by the south.

It’s time to seriously rethink the Northlander’s return or the GO going further north.

Either that, or better controlled and patrolled highways.

The 401 has traffic lights controlling access onto it. Why not the 400?

Or, I advocate restricted use that would require a timed permit to book travel on the road.

If the road’s filled up, wait an hour — or two or three or more like thousands of stranded drivers locked in behind accidents caused by careless drivers who should help pay for the aggravation of others.

Maybe driver-less cars will help.

Can’t wait.

Mark Clairmont commutes to Hamilton daily for work from Gravenhurst