Rash of break-ins around Huntsville has OPP seeking help with leads

HUNTSVILLE — A rash of break-ins has provincial police seeking the public’s help.

While they do not say whether they are related OPP here are looking for leads on any of the following B&Es.

In the past month, officers from the Huntsville detachment say in a release they have responded to at least a dozen break and enters in Huntsville and Lake of Bays Twp.

Businesses include: Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation Building, a cottage on Gervais Road, a cottage on Seabreeze Rd., Canada Jungle Gyms, 7 Main Café, 7 Bay St Café (Baysville), Tall Trees Restaurant, French’s Construction (Port Sydney), Heart of Muskoka Fries (Port Sydney), an empty store on King William St, and East Side Mario’s.

Huntsville OPP is looking for any information that may assist in solving these break and enters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.