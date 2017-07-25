Muskoka To-DAILY

Rainbow flag-raisings kick off Pride Week in Muskoka

MUSKOKA — It’s true, rainbows do come out after rains.

Lake of Bays Mayor Bob Young, centre, received a Pride Rainbow flag to hoist at town hall Monday, one of seven across Muskoka.

That’s the story this week as Pride Week in Musokoka kicked off Monday with flag-raisings at seven town halls.

Rainbow Pride flag raisings, including at Wahta, were the start of a week of activities culminating in Sunday’s Pride picnic at Annie Williams Park in Bracebridge.

Many of Monday’s event included supporters wearing rainbow shoe laces, including MP Tony Clement, who was present at Huntsville, said Pride PR member Shawn Forth.

For more iInfo about further events can be found at www.muskokapride.com

Or contact Forth at 705-706-2500.

You can also email muskokapridefestival@hotmail.com

Gravenhurst Mayor Paisley Donaldson welcomed Pride organizers carrying the colours Monday at town hall.

Huntsville Mayor Scott Aichison and MP Tony Clement were one of the first to get a flag.

Muskoka Lakes Township Mayor Don Furniss welcomes flag.

