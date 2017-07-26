Little Norway book stories show how big, the effect the air force training centre had on Muskoka

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Little Norway wasn’t so small, after all.

Andrea Baston’s latest historical biography is proof.

At the book launch for Exile Air: World War II’s ‘Little Norway’ in Toronto and Muskoka, dozens of people bought the book and shared memories of the air training centre in Canada.

Many of them were firsthand accounts from on the ground, as well as from the hindsight of 30,000 feet – and a ton of research by Baston and photo editor Candace Jones.

Stories like those of Barbara Chramer and Peter Hvidsten, who are in the book and were at the Gravenhurst Opera House July 10 for the launch.

Her husband and his dad, who had both been in the Norwegian army, escaped Norway with friends after the German invasion. They travelled around the world and eventually arrived in New York City after two months at sea on the Empress of Asia and made their way to Toronto in 1941.

Egil Chramer was a member of the dental corps and Per Hvidsten was an instructor.

Barbara Chramer lives in Caledon now, but was a Haileybury girl when she met her future husband at the Royal York in Toronto during the war when the Little Norway air force took flight at the Toronto Island Airport.

He was from Fredrikstad and wanted to be a pilot — but so did everyone.

Per Hvidsten would have been his instructor.

But Chramer’s skills back home with a drill eventually landed him in Muskoka and Little Skeegh (“Isle of Norway), the Norwegians’ co-training camp northeast of Huntsville.

“He enjoyed it,” Barbara said. “They were wonderful times.”

He particularly loved playing with “Fanny” the camp mascot bear that “bit him,” said Barbara, who has been in Gravenhurst before and is happy the book has come out and is looking forward to reading it.

She was here when King Olaf laid the cornerstone for a new Muskoka Airport terminal a decade ago.

As a young prince, Olaf had visited Gravenhurst during the war with his mother and father the king and queen of Norway.

She remembers a state dinner when the current king and queen came over.

“I had new shoes and blisters,” she says with a laugh now.

She has a great scrapbook from those times and now.

She and Egil married in December 1945 and moved back and forth between Norway and Canada a couple of times before settling here and raising their family, including Karin, who was born in Norway.

Egil died in 2012 and photos of him alone and with her during the war played in a slide show during the recent book launch.

Chramer, 95, was joined by two of her daughters, Anita Chramer and Sheree Brown and Karin Edson, who is like a daughter, and her husband, John.

“Norway’s a beautiful country,” she said “if you ever have a chance to visit.”

Peter Hvidsten, a retired newspaper owner in Port Perry, says his dad travelled through the Suez Canal to join the freedom fighters who eventually formed a squadron that joined the British RAF in the fight against the Nazis.

He was also once a newspaper reporter in Sarpborg, Norway.

There’s a couple of great photos of the young Hvidsten and Chramer in the book, with part of an escape chapter talking about how they took the “Easy Way” out running and hiding in forests to begin their escape.

The “Hard Way” to get out was in small boats across the North Sea from Norway to the British Isles.

Those are just a couple of the stories of airmen from Little Norway chronicled in Baston’s great 368-page book (Dundurn Press, $38).

This is her second local book on Gravenhurst history. Her first book, Curing Tuberculosis in Muskoka: Canada’s First Sanatoria, and the Little Norway book are for sale across Muskoka.

You can purchase them at: the Muskoka Steamships ticket office, the Discovery Centre museum at the Muskoka Wharf and Muskoka Bay Clothing. In Bracebridge it’s at the Veranda; in Huntsville at Coles; in Port Carling at the Muskoka Lakes Museum; and in Orillia at Mandicore.