Police found 4-year-old boy who went missing from home east of Bracebridge July 15

BRACEBRIDGE — A four-year-old boy who went missing from his home was found by police and volunteers.

OPP at Bracebridge say officers responded to a report of a four year-old child that had left his residence east of Bracebridge at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Extensive efforts were made by his family but they were unable to locate him.

And officers, along with the OPP Canine Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) equipped with Unmanned Aircraft System (drone), located the boy less than a kilometre from his home in the woods.

He was somewhat frightened but in good health.

