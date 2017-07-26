Resident foils break-in, police seek possible same suspects in nearby attempt

HUNTSVILLE — Police are looking for suspects in a break-in and attempted break-in that may be related.

They say that on Tuesday July 25 just before 9 a.m. some residents at a house on Florence Street West in Huntsville left for the day.

And shortly after 9 a.m. two males entered the residence not knowing that family members were still in the house.

One resident came out of a room to find a male in another bedroom carrying a wallet.

The male pushed the resident and ran out of the house, headed east bound on Florence St. W.

A second male was observed standing at the door and fled in the same direction.

Huntsville OPP along with Canine attended the area, in search of the two males without success.

OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in helping to identify the two.

If anyone seen one male who was described as wearing an orange and grey sweatshirt, carry a black back pack, both were described as being in their early 20s.

Meanwhile, shortly after 5 p.m. July 25 Huntsville OPP were as also notified of an attempted break and enter to a back door of a residence on George St. George Street, which is located behind the Florence Street. Break-in.

Sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. the culprits removed a Master Craft ratchet and socket that was sitting at the back door, along with a small shelf that had a Harley Davidson sticker on it. They were unable to get into the house.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.