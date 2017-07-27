Public calls about erratic drivers leads to 3 impaired charges

BRACEBRIDGE — Three drivers were taken off the road by police after calls from the public last weekend.

Provincial police at Bracebridge say they are grateful to the members of the public that assisted in taking three impaired drivers off the road this past weekend, between Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2017.

They say that on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 5:30 a.m. police were called to a location on Muskoka Road 118 near Brackenrig Road regarding a car that had seemingly run off the road and was resting in the ditch.

Police attended the area and located the vehicle.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged 21 year-old Lucas Manuel, of Toronto, with Driving with More than 80 mgs of Alcohol in his Blood CC 253(1)(b). He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 29, 2017 to answer to his charge.

Saturday night, July 22, 2017, at 7 p.m. police received several complaints from motorists about the driving behaviour of a vehicle on Muskoka Road 169 near Bala.

At one point the vehicle struck a guard rail and drove away.

Police located the vehicle, with the ongoing assistance from members of the public, stopped in a driveway.

Police arrested and charged 27 year-old Chesney Dyas, of Hamilton, with Driving with More than 80 mgs of Alcohol in her Blood CC 253(1)(b) and Failing to Comply with her Probation Order CC 733.1(1). She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 5, 2017 to answer to her charges.

And on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at 12:30 a.m. officers received complaints from motorists travelling on Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst, about a vehicle that was traveling in a manner that was concerning.

Officers located the vehicle and were able to conduct a traffic stop.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged 35 year-old Jack Weller, of Huntsville, with Driving While His Ability was Impaired CC 253(1)(a) and Driving with More than 80 mgs of Alcohol in his Blood CC 253(1)(b). He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 29, 2017 to answer to his charges.

In cases where a driver is charged with Impaired Driving and/or Over 80, the driver receives an immediate 90 day driver’s license suspension and has their vehicle towed and impounded.