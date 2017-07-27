Muskoka To-DAILY

Shopper walked out of Sobeys with full cart of food without paying

GRAVENHURST — A hungry shopper who left a grocery store here with a full cart of food, had police on the hunt recently.

A man in a black T-shirt with the word "involved" printed on the front is a person of interest to police looking for a suspect in the theft of a full cart of groceries from Sobeys in Gravenhurst July 12. (OPP handout photo)

Provincial police from Bracebridge want to know if you know the shopper in this surveillance photo they released.

The heavyset man with short hair is a person of interest in relation to a theft of groceries from the Sobeys store in Gravenhurst.

They say that on Wednesday, July 12, police received a complaint from store employees that at 3 p.m. a man had left the store with a cart full of groceries that he had not paid for. The store was very busy at the time and a search of the area was conducted but the suspect had managed to leave the area.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.

