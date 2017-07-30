Woodbridge man drowns Sunday afternoon at Muskoka Beach in Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST – The body of a 28-year-old Woodbridge man was pulled out of the water at the Muskoka Beach swim area in Gravenhurst Saturday after his family noticed him missing and called 911.

Emergency crews responded just before 5 p.m., say police, who say the victim, Shahid Iqbal, was swimming with friends at the unsupervised town-owned beach on Lake Muskoka, where the Hoc Roc River empties into the lake.

The popular beach is just north of downtown Gravenhurst, next the the Taboo Resort and golf course.

After locating Iqbal – lifesaving efforts to revive him by paramedics and police who searched for him – were unsuccessful.