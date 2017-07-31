Driver loses truck, licence for refusing to give breath sample

MUSKOKA LAKES TWP. — Police have charged a Richmond Hill man with refusing to give a breath sample, in the LCBO parking lot in Bala, after multiple reports of a driver weaving on Hwy. 169 while towing a boat.

Provincial police says officers responded to several traffic complaints regarding a truck hauling a boat that was swerving on Muskoka Road 169 approaching Bala, and at times crossing into the opposite lane on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:40 p.m.

Police were able to locate the vehicle, with the ongoing direction of one of the callers, in the LCBO parking lot in Bala.

As a result of their investigation, they charged 61-year-old Farian Mikhail, of Richmond Hill, with Refusing to Provide a Sample of his Breath CC 254(5).

The accused received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and further had his vehicle towed and impounded.

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Aug. 29, 2017, to answer to his charge.