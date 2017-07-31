Gravenhurst man charged with stealing cart loaded with groceries

GRAVENHURST — A Gravenhurst man has been charged with stealing a cart loaded with groceries July 12.

Provincial police say that on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, they received a complaint from store employees at Sobeys in Gravenhurst that at 3 p.m. a man had left the store with a cart full of groceries that he had not paid for.

The store was very busy at the time and a search of the area was conducted, but the suspect managed to leave the area, OPP say.

Police reached out to the public looking for help identifying the involved person and tips quickly began to be received.

As a result of the investigation and information received, police have arrested and charged Todd Harris, of Gravenhurst, with Theft Under $5000 CC 334(b).

He is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Aug. 29, 2017, to answer to his charge.