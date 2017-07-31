Anyone remember man and his dog buried at Lake of Bays cottage?

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — A Muskoka mystery buff and sleuth is looking for a man she believes was buried at his cottage — along with his dog.

Patricia McDevitt says: “I am trying to find the name of a man who is buried at his cottage and I think also with his dog.

“The cottage is on Lake of Bays,” and email seeking the help of local historians or just anyone who may recall the death(s).

“This was a long time ago.

“I think the name of the people who got the cottage was Duggan.”

McDevitt says your help would be much appreciated.

If anyone thinks they can help, email her at patmcdevitt@shaw.ca