Muskoka To-DAILY

Anyone remember man and his dog buried at Lake of Bays cottage?

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST —  A Muskoka mystery buff and sleuth is looking for a man she believes was buried at his cottage — along with his dog.

Patricia McDevitt says: “I am trying to find the name of a man who is buried at his cottage and I think also with his dog.

“The cottage is on Lake of Bays,” and email seeking the help of local historians or just anyone who may recall the death(s).

“This was a long time ago.

“I think the name of the people who got the cottage was Duggan.”

McDevitt says your help would be much appreciated.

If anyone thinks they can help, email her at patmcdevitt@shaw.ca

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28323

Posted by on Jul 31 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru