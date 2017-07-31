4 taken to hospital Saturday after Hwy. 11 crash at Port Sydney
PORT SYDNEY — Four people were taken to hospital Saturday after a collision on Hwy. 11.
Provincial police say that just before 1 p.m., OPP officers and Muskoka EMS attended a crash near South Mary Lake Road.
The accident involved two vehicles.
Four occupants were transported to local hospital for minor injuries.
As a result of the investigation one of the drivers was charged under the highway traffic act.
