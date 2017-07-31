Muskoka To-DAILY

4 taken to hospital Saturday after Hwy. 11 crash at Port Sydney

PORT SYDNEYFour people were taken to hospital Saturday after a collision on Hwy. 11.

Provincial police say that just before 1 p.m., OPP officers and Muskoka EMS attended a crash near South Mary Lake Road.

The accident involved two vehicles.

Four occupants were transported to local hospital for minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation one of the drivers was charged under the highway traffic act.

