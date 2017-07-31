2 charged with possession of stolen property in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — The owners of some stolen property will be pleased to learn two people have been arrested for having possession of stolen property.

Provincial police at Huntsville say that on Saturday, July 29, 2017, just after 5 a.m, officers from the Huntsville OPP “located and confronted two individuals behaving suspiciously in a commercially populated area.”

Through investigation, says a police release, officers found the male adult and female teen to be in possession of stolen property “identified from recently-reported thefts.”

A 24-year-old Huntsville resident, Jerry Tasker, and a 15-year-old female who can’t be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were both charged.

They face charges of Theft Under $5,000;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime;

Possession of Break-in Instruments;

and Possession of Schedule II Substance – marijuana.

Police say a number of thefts have taken place in Huntsville this summer.

They add the investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 705-789-5551 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

You can also submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.