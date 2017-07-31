Gravenhurst Horticulture Society flower & vegetable show Aug. 9

GRAVENHURST — The Gravenhurst Horticultural Society is heading into a spectacular annual flower and vegetable show Aug. 9 at the Gravenhurst Seniors’ Centre, on First Street North.

Local businesses have been generous in sponsoring many fine gifts and awards, which add to the society’s prizes for the more than 80 categories, including many artistic designs with the theme: Route 169: A Step Back in Time.

Design categories this year include: Young at Heart; Victoria’s Glory; A Common Delight; Grass and Beyond; At the Dock; Dockside Wonder; Pocket Change; Mason Jar Duo, and A Garden Painting.

It will be most interesting to see what floral artistry is on display in these design entries.

All green thumbs can take part by becoming a member before the show for only $10.

Show your flowers, vegetables, herbs or your artistic talent in the design classes.

Get your grandchildren involved in the juniors section.

For more info call one of the following: Iva Hodge: 705-687-3360; Pat Wright: 705-689-1263; Tina Stone: 705-689- 4554; Shirley Green: 705-687-2702; Lois Cooper: 705-687-6503.

The public is invited to attend from 2-4 p.m.

Enjoy refreshments and have the opportunity to vote for your favourite entry.

Lots of door prizes; as well make a donation for a chance to win one of two $50 gift certificates from Earth, Stone & Fire.