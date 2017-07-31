Walker’s Point welcomes old school/church bell to new community centre home

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

WALKER’S POINT — Wilf Gillan was taught a lot in school he’s forgotten.

But one thing he learned he still practises.

How to sneak out for a smoke.

At a Canada 150 Day celebration earlier this month, he was still practising what he preached in 1938.

That was the year the Walker’s Point School opened, and he was in charge of ringing the bell.

“I’d ring it so hard it would come right over,” the 84-year-old said, while sneaking away from the annual Heritage Days celebration for a butt.

When he pulled the 360, the rope would get tangled and he’d have to climb up in the tower to put it back straight.

“It gave me a chance to have a smoke,” he laughed, while sharing the memory out behind a lineup of beautiful antique cars parked beside the community hall, away from the crowd.

He’d have been just a few years older than Luc Savoie, the 7-year-old who was the first to “re-ring the bell” as he helped unveil its new location at a re-dedication in front of its latest new home in the west Muskoka pioneering hub — the Walker’s Point Community Centre.

Savoie — a nonsmoker — is once, twice, thrice times a descendant of his great-grandfather, Richard Schell, who helped build the school 79 years ago.

Luc’s mom is Joanne, and her dad John Schell, son of Richard.

After the school closed it became the Lakeside United Church, from which the bell was recently rescued when it, too, closed last year.

With members from their family and other familiar family names from “The Point” on hand — like the Walkers, Pratts, Bradleys, Smiths, Campbells, Hudsons and course Gillans — filling out the crowd of more than 100, the bell was the centrepiece of another celebration in the oft-forgotten, tight-knit little community on the south-east edge of Muskoka Lakes Township.

But lest they forget them at the township hall, the Walker’s Point gang will remind them of their roots, for they are a mighty proud force to be reckoned with.

Just ask Mayor Don Furniss, who stood back and let the “Ladies in Red” from the Point library — who helped organize and run the event — take over.

And what a perfect day it was, as Walker’s Point Road at the hall was lined with huge red fluttering Canada 150 banners, marking the entryway to the biggest little celebration in Muskoka.

After emcee Donelda Hayes, township councilor for The Point, introduced Luc and all the pioneering families, she told the story of the bell’s repatriation.

And how the Gillan boys — Tom and Paul and Ross — climbed up in the old church steeple and wrestled the bell to the ground.

“It was pretty tight,” said Tom. “We could barley squeeze it down through the hole.”

They still had to take the handle off the “No. 20 Yorke,” which dates back to 1886, they think it says on the side.

The bell alone weighs at least 75 pound; then add all the heavy metal around it and it has to come in at over 100 pounds.

A big job for three grown men, let alone a kid the same weight with a roll-your-own in his mouth.

“The kids always wanted to ring,” said Gilbert. “It would lift me off the ground.”

The big, black bell, refurbished, oiled and mounted – thanks to Wayne Judges – on a great giant 4.5-foot-high piece of Muskoka granite (from the Merkley farm over in Barkway west of Gravenhurst) – had its share of bellringers this day old and young.

It was all part of a two-day celebration, which included an olde-tyme country and western music dance on Sunday afternoon.

But Saturday was the main event, with Roger Bolt and the Muskoka Dixie band; free BBQ by the Station 4 fire hall crew; quilting displays, a kids zone and historical artifacts from the Muskoka Discovery Centre in Gravenhurst; a silent auction; an old post office where you could pin your home or cottage; the old cars; and a back barnyard full of old boat and farm stuff.

Not to be forgotten was a large Canada Day cup-cake the kids and adults loved. And the popular free Kawartha Dairy ice cream tent on this hot day.

The pioneering community spirit of Walker’s Point clearly continues.

Ring one up for them.

