Mischief charges laid in Orillia graffiti incident involving native folklore character ‘Windigo’

ORILLIA — Two young Orillia men have been charged with mischief after the word “Windigo” – a native folklore character – along with a portrait of an Indigenous child was spray-painted on the side of a downtown business.

Provincial police say that on July 28, 2017, they responded to a mischief call at a local business on Mississuaga Street East in the City of Orillia.

They say that on Wednesday July 26, between 10:30 and 10:40 p.m. suspects are seen on security cameras committing the mischief.

Police released security footage of the suspects. As a result of information called in by the public police were able to identify the suspects in the picture.

On Aug. 2 Orillia OPP, assisted by Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) arrested Terry Kingsbury, 24, and Allen Graham, 23, of Orillia.

Both have been charged with Mischief under $5,000 and released on a Promise to Appear for Sept. 05, 2017, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The Orillia OPP continues to investigate this mischief. If anyone witnessed this or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

According to to Wikipedia: In Algonquian folklore, the wendigo or windigo is a cannibal monster or evil spirit native to the northern forests of the Atlantic Coast and Great Lakes Region of both the United States and Canada.[1] The wendigo may appear as a monster with some characteristics of a human, or as a spirit who has possessed a human being and made them become monstrous. It is historically associated with cannibalism, murder, insatiable greed, and the cultural taboos against such behaviours.[2]

The legend lends its name to the controversial modern medical term Wendigo psychosis, described by psychiatrists as a culture-bound syndrome with symptoms such as an intense craving for human flesh and a fear of becoming a cannibal.[3] In some Indigenous communities, environmental destruction and insatiable greed are also seen as a manifestation of Wendigo Psychosis.[4]

