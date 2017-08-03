Police ask public’s help again in ID’ing suspect in walkoff theft at Gravenhurst CTC

GRAVENHURST — Another incident of a thief walking into a south-end Gravenhurst store and walking out with a substantial amount of goods has been reported.

After police arrested and charged a Gravenhurst man in July with walking out of Sobeys with a grocery-cart full of food, next door at the Canadian Tire a similar story.

Provincial police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a theft of goods from the Canadian Tire Store in Gravenhurst that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

An unknown suspect entered the store and left with $2,000 worth of merchandise without paying.

Police released the attached video surveillance screen grab from the CTC.

The suspect is carrying a box of pots and pans.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.