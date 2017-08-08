Refueling generator sparks $20,000 fire at Olympia Sports Camp in Huntsville

LAKE OF BAYS — Damage to an Olympia Sports building is estimated at $20,000 after an fire spread when an employee was refuelling a generator and it caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire comes just two days after a tornado touched down in the area and tore up trees and cut swath across lakefront homes.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to the fire at the Limberlost Road camp about 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a fire that had progressed into the structure of a recreational facility.

An employee had been re-fuelling a generator when it burst into flames and spread into the adjacent building.

The employee suffered burns to their arms and were transported to Huntsville Hospital by Muskoka Paramedic Services.

Fire crews contained the fire to the area of origin and were able to stop it from spreading further into the structure.

Damage is estimated at $20,000, said Mike Vadlja, Fire Prevention Officer.

He said the investigation into the exact cause and circumstances is ongoing.

He also reminds residents to turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling. Never refuel a generator while it is hot.

For more information contact Vadlja – Fire Prevention Officer – at 705-789-5201 ext. 3604 or by email at fire.inspector@huntsville.ca