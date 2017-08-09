Muskoka To-DAILY

Missing Toronto teen may be in Port Severn area

TORONTO Metro police are looking for a missing teenage girl who may be in the Port Severn area.

Alessandra Anson, 14, went missing from the Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area Friday.

The Toronto Police Service, 42 Division, is requesting assistance locating Anson, who was last seen Aug. 4, 2017.

She is described as medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes, says a release from Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, corporate communications, for Detective Constable Dan Lowe, 42 Division.

Police are concerned for her safety and she may be in the Port Severn area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers

anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your

message to CRIMES (274637).

You can refer to case # 2017-1422696.

Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.

