Wet! You bet July was – at least in Central Ontario where we bucked the provincial trend

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

MUSKOKA — Sum’, sum’, summer time ….

Some summer, eh!

If last summer was dry, then this summer is the opposite.

Which means — normal.

If you thought July was extra wet, provincewide you’re a bit wet behind the ears.

Locally in Central Ontario we did get more rain than normal.

Overall, those 31 days between Canada’s 150 celebration and the next long civic holiday weekend temperatures were well within the normal range, says Environment and Climate Change Canada in its monthly weather report.

As for August, we’re off to the same old mix of rain and a few days of glorious sun.

ECCC says: “With the active jet stream pattern of July continuing into August, a continuation of near-normal temperatures and precipitation is expected this month. There is a moderately strong signal of cool temperatures for the first couple of weeks, however, and the possibility of further significant rainfalls for south, central and northeastern Ontario.”

So much for the gardens and crops; your flowers and corn may either be at their peak or close to it for any needed a lot of sun to salvage them.

Geoff Coulson and Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologists, with the Meteorological Service of Canada, say July was a record soaker in the southeast; dry across the entire far north; with temperatures “just right” for adults, if not kids and farmers.

They say temperatures across Ontario were in the normal range for July.

Single-day maximum temperature records were set on July 28 and 29 in northern Ontario and the Far North.

With regards to precipitation, drier-than-normal conditions were observed in northern and most of southwestern Ontario, where 20-80 mm rain was received.

For many locations, only about a third of the monthly precipitation fell.

As of Aug. 1, there are 25 active fires in the northeastern region and 64 active fires in the northwestern region. Most of the fires are located in areas where drier conditions were reported.

Wetter-than-normal conditions were observed in portions of northwestern, northeastern, and central Ontario.

Record-breaking precipitation fell in eastern Ontario. In Ottawa, 250 mm fell in July, matching the regional record set in 1899. Brockville and Cornwall have also seen above normal rainfall amounts this month, causing July 2017 to rank respectively as the 3rd wettest July since 1871 and as the 4th wettest since 1951.

Severe Weather

The main story this month was the continuation of eastern Ontario’s record-setting wet year into July. It began on Canada Day (July 1) with a low pressure system crossing northeastward across the region and giving “Canada 150” partygoers in Ottawa 42 mm

of rain, including a thunderstorm just hours before the fireworks display on Parliament Hill.

But it continued to rain, and rain, all month, and culminated with a large rainfall on July 24.

Another eastward-tracking low pressure system dumped 103 mm on Kingston and Brockville, with flash flooding and road closures reported particularly in Kingston in the early morning hours.

Ottawa reported 79 mm from the deluge and by month end the airport had received a total of 250 mm.

This year has also seen record combined June-July rainfalls, in addition to April-July, and a number of locations, including Ottawa, are on track to set all-time records for the most precipitation in a calendar year.

Heavy rainfall events occurred elsewhere in the province in July as well, most notably during a storm on July 11/12, as a low pressure system tracked eastward from North Dakota into Minnesota providing heavy rainfall for northwestern Ontario.

Kenora, in particular, received a total of 100 mm over the two days.

There was also localized flooding reported in a few areas north of Toronto (Thornhill) on July 7, due to thunderstorm activity, in addition to 48 mm of rain being reported at Buttonville on July 16, and again on July 20 reports of 50-75 mm in the Greater Toronto Area (North York).

Further north, 48 mm of rain was also reported in Sault Ste. Marie on July 23, which caused the temporary closure of highway 17 near Alona Bay.

July 6 also provided some severe weather to northwestern Ontario, in the form of a supercell thunderstorm spawning a tornado that occurred over a remote section of Quetico Provincial Park, thus causing only tree damage. It was only confirmed after a flyover the next day by provincial Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry aircraft, and was rated an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with maximum winds up to 190 km/h — the second confirmed tornado of the year in the province.

July 7 was another active day across southern Ontario, as a cold front crossed the area during the afternoon and evening hours.

As scattered thunderstorms developed, some reached severe thresholds and were responsible for downburst wind damage in Seguin Township, east of Parry Sound, in addition to similar tree damage in Cardinal (eastern Ontario) as well as the flash flooding previously mentioned in Thornhill.

The third confirmed tornado of the year occurred on July 12 over Lake Simcoe near Georgina Island.

Tornadoes over bodies of water are known as waterspouts.

This one is not known to have caused any damage if moved ashore.

The fourth tornado of the year in the province occurred later on the same day to the north of Lucan, in southwestern Ontario.

Damage from this event was assessed by engineers from Western University; the worst of the damage was overturned trailers on a farm property.

The tornado was rated an EF0 with maximum winds up to 130 km/h.

This all compares to June in Muskoka when 149 mm of precipitation fell, compared to a norm rainfall of 85.5 mm, a difference 55.4 mm less or 64.8 per cent more. And the wettest month since 2010.

June was also about average provincewide for temperatures.

Though the Far North along the Manitoba border and in the Moosonee and Prince Edward County areas it was cooler than normal.

Fort France and Thunder Bay were slightly warmer.

Rainfalls were below normal amounts, for the fourth straight month.