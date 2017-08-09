2 tornadoes confirmed near Huntsville Aug. 4, says Environment and Climate Change Canada

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

HUNTSVILLE — Two tornadoes near Huntsville Friday have been confirmed.

Environment and Climate Change Canada now say that after seeing the damage themselves, that it’s semi-official.

So says Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologists, with the Meteorological Service of Canada, who sent along this staff report.

Tornadoes are rare in Ontario, with just about 10 officially this year.

They say the first EF-1 category tornado hit the south side of Huntsville at 3:52 p.m. Aug. 4.

“It tracked about one kilometre northeastward over land and then for another three kilometres over Fairy Lake as a tornadic waterspout.”

Tornadoes over bodies of water are known as waterspouts.

Damage was reported to a number of home and and numerous trees were toppled.

They say the width of its path is estimated to have ranged from 50 to 120 metres, with estimated wind speeds of 130 to 150 km/h.

The second more serious EF-2 tornado took place about 15 kilometres northeast of Huntsville, shortly after.

It likely touched down between 4:10 and 4:15 p.m.

It was only confirmed after a flyover the next day by provincial Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry aircraft, and was rated an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale,

ECCC says that from the storm damage survey, it appears the tornado produced winds up to 190 km/h and had a track length of nine kilometres.

Currently they believe this tornado started near Pell Lake and moved northeastward to Rebecca Lake, then continued to Dotty Lake.

The width of the damage path is estimated to range from 100 to 200 metres.

The tornado caused extensive damage, as well as structural damage to cottages.

This storm summary may be updated as more storm damage information is received from ECCC field workers and public, and any new data is assessed by government staff.

They note that this summary may contain preliminary of unofficial information and does not constitute a complete of final report, says Peter Kimbell, who passed it along.