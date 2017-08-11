Fine Films season’s passes available at Scotiabank

GRAVENHURST — As Fine Films finalizes its next season, they are already selling season’s passes.

They are now available for purchase at Scotiabank in Gravenhurst.

The cost is $70 for the 10 films in the 2017-2018 season.

Scotiabank is generously offering to match sales.

“Thank you to them,” says a FF release Friday.

They add it should be noted that passes are transferable for those of you who might be snowbirds. Just pass your ‘Pass’ to a friend while you are away.

Watch for Fine Films’ fall season, which is almost finalized. It will be announced soon.

Fine Films’ movie mission is to bring quality Canadian and international films to the community of Gravenhurst.