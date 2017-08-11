Veronica Eaton new OPP detachment commander in Orillia

ORILLIA — There’s a new sheriff in a town full of top cops.

Policing the provincial headquarters of the OPP is now the job of Insp. Veronica Eaton.

OPP Chief Supt. Rose DiMarco, Regional Commander of the Ontario Provincial Police Central Region and the Orillia Police Service Board (PSB) has announced the new Detachment Commander of the Orillia OPP this week.

Eaton has been an officer with the OPP since 1995. She worked as a frontline constable in Lindsay and Huronia West Detachments. In 2009 during her Huronia West assignment, she was promoted to Sergeant and later transferred to the Orillia Detachment where she worked for the next five years.

In 2014, she was assigned as the Executive Officer for Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair and in 2015 was promoted to Staff Sergeant. In 2016, she was promoted to Inspector and assigned as the Central Region Unit Commander for Traffic and Marine.

Eaton brings a wealth of experience to her new role as Orillia Detachment Commander, says an OPP release, and will continue the leadership provided by Inspector Pat Morris during his tenure as the Orillia Detachment Commander.

Easton will commence her new assignment in the near future.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Orillia Detachment. I look forward to working with the members of the community, the Police Services Board and the members of Orillia Detachment.”

Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke, chair of the Orillia Police Service Board, said: “I would like to extend congratulations and a warm Sunshine City welcome to Insp. Veronica Eaton as the new Detachment Commander of the Orillia OPP. The city and the OPP have a great partnership and I know Orillians will be very pleased with the announcement. I very much look forward to working with Insp. Eaton in the future-she will be both a great asset to the City of Orillia and to the Police Services Board.”

The Orillia PSB took part in the new commander’s selection.