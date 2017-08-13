Muskoka To-DAILY

Sweet ride, Janet, love your dad’s old ‘Kit Car’

Pulling up to the pumps in this Jaguar beauty is only part of the fun of driving this "Kit Car" for Janet Fletcher. It was one of several KKs her late date Ted Fletcher built a couple of decades ago. And she was at the CTC in Gravenhurst for a fillup and pressure check on her antique one sunny day this week. She was visiting her mother, Lorna.

Pulling up to the pumps in this Jaguar beauty is only part of the fun of driving this “Kit Car” for Janet Fletcher. It was one of several KKs her late date Ted Fletcher built a couple of decades ago. And she was at the CTC in Gravenhurst for a fillup and pressure check on her antique one sunny day this week. She was visiting her mother, Lorna.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28432

Posted by on Aug 13 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru