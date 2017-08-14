Huntsville man charged in apartment stabbing

HUNTSVILLE — A Huntsville man is in court Monday morning for a bail hearing after a stabbing in Huntsville Saturday night.

Provincial police say that on Saturday, August 12, 2017, just before 9 p.m. OPP, along with EMS were notified of a stabbing at an apartment in the downtown core.

Officers responded to the residence and located a 39-year-old local male who had been stabbed several times.

He was treated at the scene by EMS and transported to a local hospital then to a Toronto area hospital by ORNGE.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at the time of the incident.

On Monday August 14 just after midnight Huntsville OPP detachment members located and arrested the suspect in relation to the stabbing.

Charged is Stephen Schell, 27, of Huntsville.

He faces Criminal Code charges of:

– Assault with a Weapon

– Robbery and Wounding

– Aggravated Assault

– Fail to comply with Probation Order X 2

The accused has been held for a bail hearing and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge August 14 to answer to his charges.