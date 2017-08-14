Hope Totes campaign benefits Gravenhurst Women’s Centre to Aug. 17

GRAVENHURST — There’s still a few more days to swing into the Gravenhurst Opera House and drop off donations for the Women’s Centre across the street.

Heather McGuigan and the cast of Swing (on to Aug. 25 at the OP) are spearheading a local campaign to help benefit the Gravenhurst Women’s Centre.

HopeTotes is a not for profit charity that provides gift bags full of everday essential items to women in need all across Canada.

Until August 17, everyone is encouraged to help this project by making donations at the OP’s Gravenhurst box office.

Donations of products or monetary support can be given to staff during open hours, or donations can be made online at www.hopetotes.ca.

Examples of helpful products includes: daily cleaning products, feminine hygiene products, pens, paper, hair accessories, deodorant and even bandaids

Join in on a truly moving initiative, says a town news release Monday.

For more information visit www.hopetotes.ca or email info@hopetotes.ca