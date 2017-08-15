Muskoka To-DAILY

Muskoka Chautauqua wrapping up final starting with T.O. All-Star Youth Big Band Saturday

PORT CARLING — As August approaches its apex, the Muskoka Chautauqua is wrapping up its summer season;

And if you meant to catch one of their great shows and haven’t, there’s still a chance to be a part of it.

This Saturday, Aug. 19, the Muskoka Chautauqua and A Wing & A Prayer pair up for an amazing fundraiser, including a Wild Animal show at 4:30pm, dinner with the Toronto Youth All-Star Big Band beginning at 6 p.m. and a concert and dance with the Toronto Youth All Star Big Band starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dinner will be salmon, prime rib, chicken, salad and dessert.

Artists in Residence: Memoir Writing, Movement and Creativity

On Monday, August 21 to Friday, August 25 it’s Audrey Jolly and Sue Reynolds 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Art Party

On Wednesday, August 23 there’s an Art Party by the water at Clevelands House 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Opera Week: Rene Caisse Theatre, Bracebridge

Tuesday, August 22 – Friday, August 25th

Tuesday, August 22, 7:30 p.m. La Boheme

Wednesday, August 23, 7:30 p.m. Annual Stars of Tomorrow Concert

Thursday, August 24, 1-4 p.m. Vocal Masterclass with Jennifer Tung

Thursday, August 24, 7:30 p.m. Jennifer Tung in Concert

Friday, August 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harp Masterclass with harpists Michael-David Moon & Sharon Bacon

Friday, August 25, 7:30 p.m. Harp & Literary Salon

 

For more information go to www.muskokachautauqua.ca

Or call 705.765.1048

