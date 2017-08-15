Two different licence plates sparks cop’s interest, leads to impaired charge

MUSKOKA LAKES TWP. — A driver charged with impaired operation of a vehicle faces other licensing and lack of insurance charges including altered licence plates.

Provincial police say an officer with the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting general patrol duties in the Port Carling, at approximately 3 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle pass by that had two different license plates attached to it.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and began conducting an investigation into the situation.

As a result of that investigation, police have charged 47-year-old Sean Warwick, of Muskoka Lakes Township, with the following offenses:

Driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol in his blood CC 253(1)(b)

Operate Motor Vehicle Without Insurance CAIA 2(1)(a)

Use Plate Not Authorized HTA 12(1)(d)

Drive Motor Vehicle, No Validation on Plate HTA 7(1)(c )

Use Altered Plate HTA 12(1)(b)

The accused received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and further had his vehicle towed and impounded.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 5, 2017 to answer to his charges.