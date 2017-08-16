Vehicle hits Bracebridge house at 2 a.m., driver charged with impaired

BRACEBRIDGE — A Bracebridge man faces numerous alcohol related charges after a vehicle ran into a house here early Wednesday.

Provincial police were called to an address on Woodchester Avenue in Bracebridge at approximately 2 a.m. today, August 16, after hearing a very loud noise.

OPP officers arrived on scene and discovered that a vehicle had collided with a house.

As a result of their investigation, police have charged 30-year-old Todd Kennedy with Impaired Care/Control of a Motor Vehicle CC 253(1)(a) and Over 80 Care/Control CC 253(1)(b).

He received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and had his vehicle towed and impounded.

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 5, 2017 to answer to his charges.