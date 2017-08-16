Break-in suspect sought after being caught on home security video in Milford Bay May 22

BRACEBRIDGE — Home security video has police looking for B&E suspect at a Milford Bay residence back in May.

Provincial police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a break and enter at a seasonal residence in Milford Bay.

An unknown suspect broke into the residence on May 22, 2017 and was captured video surveillance.

Police say nothing was taken at the time, however damage was done to the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.