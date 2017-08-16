Break and enter at Tastebuds in Gravenhurst nets thief cash and good

GRAVENHURST — A thief with a sweet tooth broke into and got away with cash and goods at a popular ice cream and dessert stop here Monday.

Provincial police are investigating a break and enter overnight Monday, August 14.

They say unknown suspect(s) damaged a door to gain entry to Tastebuds, a local business located on Bethune Drive and were able to make off with a quantity of cash and various other goods.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.