Dinner, dancing, Latin dance class Aug. 20 & 27 at new ‘SerenDipity Terrace’ at Muskoka Wharf

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Looking for something romantic and fun for an evening out

the next two Sundays, August 20 and 27 at 5 p.m.

How about dinner and dancing overlooking Lake Muskoka?

Sarah Goosen says it’s happening right above her Polar Dip Ice Cream Shoppe overlooking A.P. Cockburn Heritage Square at the Muskoka Wharf.

She says bring your dancing spirits, your happy feet, youself and your lovely date.

“We are gonna be eating dancing and having fun,” she promises.

All for just $25/person or $45/couple.

Enjoy a causal dinner, dessert, and a Latin dance lesson, followed by an open dance at “SerenDipity Terrace.”

It’s at the Muskoka Wharf, #916 Bay St. Muskoka Wharf, above Polar Dip Ice Cream Shoppe.

“We look forward to seeing you,” says Goosen.

Call (705) 812-7668 for more inforation.

Limited Seating available. RSVP is required.

Please RSVP to: sarah@polardip.com with:

The date, number of people and names, choices of your dinner and dessert.

Or please feel free to email Goosen with your questions.

Details:

Dinner, Dessert: 5 ~ 6:30 p.m.

Latin Dance Lesson: 7 ~ 7:30 p.m. (Instructor: Cassandra Wallace)

Open Dance: 7:30 ~ 9:30 p.m.

Simple dinner menu:

Panini

Brie & Cranberry

Caprese (Pesto, Tomato and Mozzarella)

Chicken & Spinach

Tuna Melt

Served with a ceasar salad or house salad

Quiche

Bacon & Tomato

Feta Basil & Black Olive

served with a ceasar salad or house salad

Dessert:

Gluten Free, 2 layer White Chocolate Shortcake – This beautiful cake begins with the succulent strawberry fruit filling and the finest Belgian White chocolate mousse between two scrumptious layers of light yet moist shortcake. Then top with more white chocolate drizzle. You won’t believe it’s gluten-free!

German Chocolate Cake – Silky smooth custard filling sandwiched between two layers of dark, moist chocolate cake topped with coconut, pecans and rich caramel drizzle.