85-year-old windsurfter drowns at Cawja Beach on Georgian Bay Tuesday

TINY TOWNSHIP — An 85-year-old windsurfer has died on Georgian Bay Tuesday, after being pulled from the water by swimmers at Cawaja Beach.

Provincial police from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are currently investigating a death that took place at the Cawaja Beach area at the end of Concession 11 in Tiny Township.

They say that at approximately 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15, the man was observed entering the waters of Georgian Bay on his windsurfer.

At approximately 11 a.m. he was observed floating in the water.

Bystanders brought the male to shore and assisted with first aid until Simcoe County Paramedics arrived at the scene.

The male from Etobicoke was reported deceased at the scene.

The name of the deceased will not be released until notification of next of kin is complete.