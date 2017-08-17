‘Weekend Comedy’ at Orillia Opera House puts two couples in remote cabin together

By Marilyn de Lang, Special to TODAILY.com

ORILLIA — Summer at the Orillia Opera House began with Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” a timeless classic of newlywed sparring — followed by “Bedtime Stories,” Norm Foster’s interlocking heartwarming tales peppered with eccentric characters.

“Weekend Comedy” serves up another generous dose of laughter laced with perceptive insights.

All too often, the grass seems greener in another place … or in another time.

The young may envy the autonomy of adulthood, while those in their twilight years wish they could turn back the clock.

Time ticks by, but people at opposing ends of life’s spectrum sometimes realize that they have something to learn from each other.

Sam Bobrick’s “Weekend Comedy” tests this theory.

Peggy and Frank’s marriage is feeling its age, and Peggy hopes to light up a spark through a getaway weekend.

A booking mix-up brings free-spirited Jill and Tony into the picture … and the fun begins as these four individuals share more intimacy than they anticipated in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom remote cabin.

Each couple looks askance at the lifestyle of the other: Tony and Jill recoil from their elders’ apparent conventionality, while Frank and Peggy suffer some regret for the spontaneity that they have lost.

Real-life spouses Brian Young and Alison Lawrence return to the Orillia Opera House after their dynamic performances in last year’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”

Young says Frank is very set in his ways, and Tony’s forthright remarks force him to confront his fear of youth snapping at his heels and examine who he really is.

“The interaction with the younger couple makes Peggy and Frank think about how they will shape the rest of their lives now that their children are grown and their roles have changed,” said Alison.

Also a couple in life beyond the stage, Katie Ryerson and Warren Bain are graduates of Ryerson University’s BFA performance acting program, with extensive theatrical experience under their belts.

Delighting in the heady days of young romance, their characters, Jill and Tony, are by turns intrigued and disconcerted by the older couple.

“We see a mirror of what we could become,” commented Bain, “and the thought of change triggers mixed reactions.”

Jill finds Peggy and Frank fascinating in a way: “They have something that she wants, and she is curious to discover how their marriage works.”

Jesse Collins, artistic director at the Orillia Opera House, has once again nurtured a production that provides more than the laughter … although there’s plenty of that! The two couples, one with a metaphorically apt sensible station wagon and the other with a finely tuned Porsche, move from irritation through conflict to personal growth as the weekend progresses.

“Comedy that delves into our souls is all the richer,” Collins said, adding that this season attracted people from all walks of life. “They see something of themselves in these plays,” he noted.

“It’s a real watershed moment in theatre when our audience expects and receives entertainment that is both humorous and thought-provoking.”

“Weekend Comedy” wraps up the seasonal fare in style: sending up the generation gap with wit and wisdom, and giving us some food for thought to take home with us.

“Weekend Comedy” is playing until September 1 at the Orillia Opera House.

For tickets or information, please visit www.OrilliaOperaHouse.ca or call the Box Office at 705-326-8011 or 1-888-ORILLIA.