Hospitals help take lead on a new task force for future of health care in Muskoka

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

MUSKOKA — Local hospitals continue to look to a bold new future.

As part of an ever-ending, and confusing multi-prong exercise in Muskoka to provide the Ministry of Health with options for a new hospital and health model for the district, the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is introducing a new Capital Plan Development Task Force.

It says in a release Friday, Aug. 18, that it will oversee the development of the Stage 1 Proposal, the next step in MAHC’s planning for the future work.

Over the next several months, the task force will meet regularly to fulfill the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care’s capital planning submission requirements and recommend a preferred service delivery model for the future to the MAHC board of directors.

The Capital Plan Development Task Force is designed to have broad membership including members of the MAHC Board, administration and medical staff, hospital foundations and auxiliaries, primary care, municipal representatives from the District of Muskoka, North and South Muskoka and East Parry Sound, representatives of Muskoka and Area Health System Transformation (MAHST), the North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN, and the greater Muskoka community.

The task force is chaired by Cameron Renwick, board director and chair of the MAHC board’s strategic planning committee. The vice chair isDon Mitchell, chair of MAHST.

The task force further includes: Dr. Sheena Branigan, Dr. Caroline Correia, Dr. Keith Cross, Dr. Biagio Iannantuono, Dr. Kersti Kents, Dr. David Mathies, Dr. Jennifer Macmillan, Harold Featherston, Natalie Bubela (MAHC’s CEO), Charlane Cluett, Jan Davidson, Peter Deane, Scott Aitchison (Huntsville mayor), Donna Denny, Philip Matthews, Cathy McMurray, Colin Miller, Graydon Smith (Bracebridge mayor), Tim Smith, Eric Spinks, Cathy Still and Beth Ward.

The 25th member of the task force, a representative of the District of Muskoka, will be appointed by Muskoka District Council on August 21, the same day the task force begins meeting.

“I am excited to work with such an inclusive group that will bring so many different perspectives to the table,” says Renwick.

“I think we share a common purpose in providing the MAHC board with the best recommendation for future hospital care for Muskoka and area. On behalf of MAHC, I thank each and every member for their willingness to be part of the task force.”

The task force will meet regularly, and updates on the progress of MAHC’s planning work will be shared with the public on the MAHC website at www.mahc.ca/planning-for-the-future.

Community information sessions are also scheduled throughout Muskoka and area in late August.