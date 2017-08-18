Kilworthy woman escapes early morning house fire after being awakened by screaming smoke detector

GRAVENHURST — The shrill scream of a smoke alarm was enough to arouse a sleeping woman at 4 a.m. Thursday morning, giving her the critical minute she needed to escape an inferno in her home.

Fire crews from Gravenhurst Stations 1 and 2 responded to the early morning blaze on Highway 11, south of Kilworthy Road.

Upon their arrival, they found a fierce fire had fully enveloped a bedroom and had spread to an adjoining kitchen and dining room area. Crews quickly advanced hose lines under heavy fire conditions and prevented the further spread of the fire.

“The heat inside the home was very intense, but crews pushed their way inside in an aggressive fire attack,” said fire chief Larry Brassard in a release later Thursday.

“They did an absolutely wonderful job in holding the fire in its developed state, and then quickly gaining control and extinguishing the fire.”

The fire chief noted the importance of two factors in this fire – the first being the presence of a working smoke alarm, and the second being a simple closed door.

“The bedroom door of the room of origin was closed during the night, and it slowed the spread of the fire initially, actually containing it giving the occupant extra added time to escape,” said Brassard. The woman managed to take her two pets with her as she fled the building. Though not injured, the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and then was released and is resting with relatives.

The home sustained extensive fire and heat damage which is preliminarily estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.