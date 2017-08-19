Muskoka To-DAILY

Dockside Festival of the Arts in Gravenhurst Muskoka’s summer crafts climax

GRAVENHURST – Another weekend – another big Muskoka Wharf event.

Hail, hail, the gang will all be there at the Muskoka Wharf for the annual Dockside Festival of all things summer and fun.

After a summer of ribs, boats – old and new – and a triathlon, Gravenhurst’s premier park welcomes back the 26th annual Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce’s Dockside Festival.

Filled with tents full of vendors offering unique crafts and good, there’s a variety of strolling and buying opportunities for shoppers who may not be all shopped-out at the end of July and August.

Always unusual and enjoyable, Dockside will keep you entertained for a few hours of wandering and wondering what a warm summer would have been like.

Next year!

In the meantime, drop by the Muskoka Wharf and visit the Muskoka Lake in Gravenhurst, the Muskoka Discovery Centre, a half dozen restaurants and more.

All this Saturday Aug. 19.

