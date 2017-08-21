Filling in shoreline without permit costs pair $2,500 each on Tasso Lake

BRACEBRIDGE — Two Muskoka-area men have been fined a total of $5,000 for offences under the Public Lands Act.

Desmond O’Kelly, of Oro Medonte, and Michael Welsh, of Huntsville, pleaded guilty and were each fined $2,500 for unlawfully filling shore lands without a permit, says an MNR release Monday.

The court heard that as a result of a complaint, a conservation officer conducted an investigation into shore lands work that had occurred on Tasso Lake, northeast of the Town of Huntsville.

It was determined that between July 2016 and May 2017, O’Kelly contracted Welsh to complete a landscaping project on his property, including along the shore lands and waterfront portion.

The shore lands were infilled without the authority of a work permit.

Justice of the Peace Cheryl McLean heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge, on August 15, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that work permits are required for any work on shore lands.

To report a natural resource violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).