OPP launch criminal investigation into death of boy, 15, who drowned on Algonquin Park school camping trip in July

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

ORILLIA — The camping death of a student who drowned in Algonquin Park last month during a school trip has led to a criminal investigation by the OPP.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have been assigned to investigate the death of a Toronto teen which took place in Algonquin Park in early July, says a release from the OPP on Monday.

The say that Jeremiah Perry, 15, died during an excursion in Algonquin Park, which was part of a summer school outdoor education program with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

The ongoing investigation is being conducted under the direction of OPP CIB Detective Inspector Peter Donnelly and no further details will be revealed at this time.

Reports at the time of the July 5 incident at Trout Lake said that he was a non-swimmer who did not pass a mandatory swim test before going on the camping trip.

Later reports added that 15 of the 32 other student members on the trip also failed to pass the mandatory school board test.