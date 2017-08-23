Forwells donate $25,000 to Rotary education bursary to help seven students with their post secondary studies

GRAVENHURST — Local resident Tim Forwell gave seven hard-working students a little help Monday in their endeavors to get a college or university education.

While in Florida Forwell read about the dilemma many children in Gravenhurst had trying to save for a college or university education.

Having a cottage on Lake Muskoka for many years he understood summer jobs available to Muskoka students were limited and the pay lower than in the city.

When he returned from down south, Forwell contacted Ken Little with the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst and inquired as to how he could help.

Little said during a club presentation Monday: “I explained how the club was trying to change the expectations of students and their families by creating a fund

to help their children and how much the community was helping by donating to the Rotary Bursary Endowment Fund.”

After noting that 35 students applied for help this year and how difficult it was for the club to help everyone sufficiently who needed help, Forwell knew he had found his niche.”

“He was very excited to offer his support and said his daughter Kim was also very supportive of the cause.”

He and his daughter attended the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst’s luncheon Monday with a cheque for $25,000.00 in hand.

Students had already been selected and sat with Forwell and his daughter.

“The students were so excited and so appreciative, and they didn’t know what to say other than say ‘Thanks.’”

“And that is all the father and daughter needed to hear,” said Little in a release.

Little, a realtor and founder and chair of the Rotary bursary found, said “if by hard work, good fortune or inheritance you are in a financial position to help local students, and if a simple ‘thank you’ is all you expect from children so overwhelmed with your generosity they can hardly talk, call him at 705-687-7777 or invest a minute at their website www.bursaryfund.ca.