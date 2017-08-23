Aichison ripe for picking at annual Huntsville Mayor’s Golf Tournament, following bypass surgery

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

HUNTSVILLE — Scott Aichison may be easy pickings this year in his annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament.

He’s just home resting from sextuplet heart bypass – whatever that is.

Anyway, he’s on the mend and expect to tee off Thursday Sept. 7 at Mark O’Meara Golf Course in Huntsville.

Whether he finishes is another question. That may depend on whether he can find a cardiologist with as a good a handicap as six stroke (or is that heart attacks or bypasses).

Every year the event focuses on a charitable theme and proceeds from this year’s tournament will support healthcare and health related causes in our community. This year the event will raise funds for Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Fairvern Nursing Home, Christine’s Place, and the Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group.

So his recent bout of bad health may be an opportunity for a little more insider research on Muskoka’s next health care model.

Or a ploy to lure unsuspecting golfers to challenge him in a few skins holes.

Aitchison expressed his thanks for the continued support for the event.

“We are so pleased that this event continues to grow every year.

“Last year we raised over $50,000 for healthcare in Huntsville and this year, we hope to beat that. We aim to raise $60,000.”

Devonleigh Homes is proud to be the returning title sponsor of this event and echoes the sentiments of the mayor.

“It is our privilege to live, work, and play in this vibrant wonderful community. We are thrilled to support an event that gives back so much,” said Andrew Kidd, president of Devonleigh Homes.

The 2017 tournament is filling up quickly, so players wishing to reserve a spot are encouraged to do so as soon as possible by submitting a player registration form available at Huntsville.ca.

Participants can register individually, or as a team of four for $250 per person and enjoy 18 holes of golf on the private Mark O’Meara course, with lunch, prizes, cocktails, and a fabulous dinner prepared by Clublink’s executive chef Vince Dion.

Interested in getting involved by sponsoring the event?

Sponsorship opportunities start at $275 for tee and green sponsorship, $1,000. for Bronze Sponsorship, $3,000. for Silver Sponsorship and $5,000. for Gold Sponsorship.

For more information please contact event organizer Myke Malone at myke@huntsvillelakeofbays.on.ca or visit Huntsville.ca.