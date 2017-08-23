Hospitals hold 5 straight nights of open houses Aug. 28-Sept. 1 to explain Stage 1 planning for future Muskoka health care

MUSKOKA — Don’t say you weren’t asked.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is continuing a visioning exercise to plan hospital care for future generations and they invite you to get involved and informed.

Starting this Monday, Aug. 28, in Gravenhurst, and for four straight days after that across Muskoka, MAHC begins hosting a series of information sessions to update the communities on the hospitals’ future planning progress to date.

Join them to learn more about the provincial Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care’s support and plans to commence Stage 1 planning.

At the community information sessions, they say in a releast that they will provide an overview of the Stage 1 planning stage and what is involved in a Stage 1 submission to the province.

And how MAHC is working to complete this stage with key stakeholders through a new Capital Plan Development Task Force.

These information sessions will be an opportunity for the public to understand the link between MAHC’s planning work and the Muskoka and Area Health System Transformation (MAHST) initiative.

As well, these sessions will include an update on potential models for delivering hospital services in the future and the potential criteria that will be used to evaluate these models. Members of the public will be able to share their feedback on the models and draft criteria through a feedback survey on the MAHC website, all of which will be critical to helping the Capital Plan Development Task Force make the best recommendation for the future to the MAHC board of directors.

Community support will be critical to developing the plan for the future and members of the public are encouraged to attend an event near them.

August 28 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Terry Fox Auditorium, Gravenhurst Centennial Centre

August 29 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Armour Ryerson Burk’s Falls Arena Hall

August 30 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Rene M. Caisse Theatre, Bracebridge

August 31 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Active Living Centre (1st floor), Huntsville

September 1 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Port Carling Community Centre (2nd floor)