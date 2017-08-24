Cash, chocolate bar stolen in break-in at train station coffee shop in Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST — A hungry thief with an penchant for chocolate and cash broke into the Coffee Station in Gravenhurst overnight Monday, Aug. 21.

Provincial police say sometime between Monday, August 21, at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 8 a.m., suspects gained entry to the rear door of the cafe in the old train station on Second Street South in Gravenhurst.

Along with a small amount of cash just a single chocolate bar was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.