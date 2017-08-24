Cash, chocolate bar stolen in break-in at train station coffee shop in Gravenhurst
GRAVENHURST — A hungry thief with an penchant for chocolate and cash broke into the Coffee Station in Gravenhurst overnight Monday, Aug. 21.
Provincial police say sometime between Monday, August 21, at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 8 a.m., suspects gained entry to the rear door of the cafe in the old train station on Second Street South in Gravenhurst.
Along with a small amount of cash just a single chocolate bar was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=28513
Posted by Mark on Aug 24 2017. Filed under District News, OPP. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Recent Comments