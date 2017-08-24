Local golf tournaments top $1 million for SMHH Foundation; $110,000 in 2017 alone

BRACEBRIDGE — The weather hasn’t been great for golfing this season.

But golf has been great for the local hospitals.

So no wonder they say golf is good for your health.

This summer tournaments gave a big boost to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s coffers. This summer they passed the $1 million mark from just three of its largest golf tournaments over the years.

The following tournaments have proven particularly helpful for the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s SMMH site: the Dave Ellis Pro-Am, Peter Freed Charity Tournament, and the South Muskoka Golf Classic.

This summer, these three tournaments have collectively raised more than $110,000 to support new equipment at the hospital.

The Dave Ellis Pro-Am is the foundation’s longest-running event, 2017 being its 31st year.

Dave Ellis was the son of a Bracebridge physician and became a highly-respected golf pro at the Muskoka Lakes Golf & Country Club.

Honouring his passion for golf and life, his friends continue to organize this tournament, which has raised a cumulative total of more than $630,000 for the hospital.

The Freed Charity Golf Classic has generously supported both South Muskoka Hospital Foundation and Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation for the past eight years, with the proceeds split equally between these two foundations.

It’s held at the Muskoka Bay Club in Gravenhurst, owned by Freed Developments and has raised a cumulative total of more than $250,000 to date.

The South Muskoka Golf Classic is sponsored by Scotiabank, but many local businesses join in with their support, as do the donors of the silent auction items.

Now in its eighth year, this tournament is held at the Windermere Golf & Country Club. The cumulative total comes to $230,000.

“We are deeply grateful for the support from these golf tournaments,” says Colin Miller, Executive Director of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. “Not only are we thankful for the generosity of the golfers, but also for the volunteer organizers who put many hours into making these events extraordinarily successful.”