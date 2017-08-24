Clement: ‘Hands off Sir John A!’

PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA – Everyone has an opinion on whether Canada’s first prime minister should be erased from history as a racist who orchestrated Indigenous genocide in the country he led the founding of 150 years ago.

Former Tory MP Tony Clement – never shy about expressing his feeling or to back off from a controversy – is one of them.

And he quickly responded to the growing controversy – crisis? – sparked by the public elementary school teachers’ union calling for Sir. John A. Macdonald to have schools across Ontario named in his honour removed from their front doors.

For, they allege, his role in leading a plan aimed at the extinction of our First Nations.

In a tweet, Clement said: “People entrusted to teach history, now trying to erase history.

“Hands off Sir John A.!” he says, leaving no doubt where he stands when it comes to schools, statues and honouring former Conservative prime ministers.